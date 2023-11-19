‘Our State Our Taste’ event sees enthusiastic turnout in  Sivaganga

November 19, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition presented by Gold Winner saw an enthusiastic turnout during the preliminary round held in Sivaganga on Sunday.

The participants were tasked with preparing a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpreting a classic recipe. The simplicity of the rules belied the challenging nature of the task, leading to a fierce competition among the contestants.

M. Divya emerged as the winner of this round by wowing the judges with prawn nava thaniya urundai and other dishes. Soniya, who was first runner-up, made fish, chicken and prawn fry. P. Sethukarasi, second runner-up, prepared Rangoon puttu, vellai paniyaram etc.

Celebrity Chef Damu, alongside distinguished guests from Gold Winner Maheshwari, marketing department, Mr. Nedunchezian, Nathan Agency distributor of RKG Ghee, Mr. Lingam, representative from Butterfly, and Ms. Saranya, head of marketing, Tamil Nadu, at Elite Foods, participated in the event.

The final showdown will take place in Chennai on December 16 and Chef Damu will judge the dishes prepared by the competitors and declare the winners. The grand prize for the contest is ₹1 lakh, while the second and third place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is brought to you by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly. In association with RKG, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. Bambino has come on board as the Vermicelli partner, Parry’s as the Sugar partner, Coir-On as the Comfort partner, GSquare as the Realty partner, SRM IHM as the Hotel Management partner, DBS Bank India Limited is the Banking partner and Knowledge partner is Chef Damu.

