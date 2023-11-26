‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition in Nagercoil sees a good turnout

November 26, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Nagercoil

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition presented by Gold Winner saw an enthusiastic turnout during the preliminary round held in Nagercoil on Sunday. A large number of participants showcased their culinary skills.

In this contest, participants were tasked with preparing a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpreting a classic recipe. The simplicity of the rules belied the challenging nature of the task.

V. Padma emerged as the winner of this round, wowing the judges with Navathaniya dish, fish gravy, fish fry etc.

P. Vathana Emmanuel, who secured the first runner-up position, made fish gravy, biriyani, fish fry, etc..

J. Fathima Sheeba, second runner-up, brought egg appam, Mukkan peda, etc. and Ancy Rachel, second runner-up, made chukku paal, chicken, veg poricha kari, etc.

Celebrity Chef Damu, along with Maheswari from the Gold Winner marketing team, Krishna Kumar - Veera Babu Sons and Dhanu - ARM Traders Distributors of RKG Ghee, Siva - Territory Manager from Butterfly, Saranya – Head of Marketing, TN, at Elite Foods, a representative from DBS Bank India Limited and K. Rengamani GM - Hotel Vijayetha.

The final showdown will take place in Chennai on December 16. Chef Dr. Damu will judge the dishes prepared by the competitors and declare the winners. The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is brought to you by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly. In association with RKG , Aashirvaad, & Elite Foods. Bambino has come on board as the vermicelli partner, Parry’s as the sugar partner, Coir-On as the comfort partner, GSquare as the realty partner, SRM IHM as the hotel management partner, banking partner is DBS Bank India Limited, venue partner is Hotel Vijayetha and knowledge partner is Chef Damu

