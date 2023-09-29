‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition comes to Vellore and Tiruvannamalai

September 29, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - VELLORE

“Our State Our Taste” Season 4 moves into the fifth week in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai on September 30 and October 1 respectively.

According to a press release, the culinary extravaganza invites talented home chefs from all corners of Vellore and Tiruvannamalai to showcase their culinary skills. A panel of judges headed by Guinness World Record holder and celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu) will select the best cook from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale to be held in Chennai on December 16.

The competition will be held in 25 cities across Tamil Nadu, providing aspiring chefs from various regions with a chance to shine. It enters into the fifth week of the competition in Vellore at Hundreds Heritage Party Hall, No. 14, 14th East Cross Road, Gandhi Nagar and in Tiruvannamalai at Arunai Engineering College, Velu Nagar. Each city’s event will feature passionate home chefs presenting their signature dishes and competing for the top spot.

Participants must bring dishes made using Gold Winner cooking oil and bring the used packs or cans to the venue. Winners will receive exciting gift vouchers from Gold Winner. The prizes for the winners are highly enticing, with the first-place winner receiving a grand prize of ₹1 lakh. The second and third-place winners will also be rewarded with cash prizes of ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 rupees, respectively. Additionally, regional winners from each city will receive products from the Gold Winner and Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite foods.

The Hindu Group, along with its partners and sponsors, is committed to bringing this thrilling culinary experience to the people of Tamil Nadu. Speaking about the event, Tyron Doll, Vice President - Marketing, Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited said, “Gold winner has been part of Tamil Nadu cuisine and its emotions for over 30 years. There is immense talent across the length and breadth of India and being part of the event that encourages one to showcase their talent to the world makes us feel accomplished.”

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite foods. Sugar partner is Parry’s, Vermicelli partner is Bambino, Comfort Partner is Coir On Mattresses, Realty partner is G Square, Hotel Management Partner is SRM Institute of Hotel Management, Banking partner is DBS Bank India, Knowledge Partner is Dr. Chef Damu and Venue Partners are Hundreds Heritage Hotel and Arunai Engineering College.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2023TN or Scan the QR code.