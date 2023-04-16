Our ideology is different from our alliance: Palaniswami

April 16, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said his party’s ideology was different from its alliance and further reiterated that none could destroy the strong ties between the Muslim community and his party.

Speaking at the ‘Iftar’ organised by his party, in which dignitaries including the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali participated, the AIADMK leader said the ideology was like the initials which could not be changed and his party’s initials were set by late party leaders and former CMs M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Muslim community.

“The AIADMK would continue to be the protector and a friend of the minorities forever. This ideology would never change”, said Mr. Palaniswami.

Listing out various measures undertaken by the erstwhile AIADMK regimes over the years, Mr. Palaniswami said, “AIADMK is not like a few political parties, which made false promises to get votes but cheat the people from the minority communities.”