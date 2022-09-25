Other States are keen on ‘Dravidian Model’, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ruling governments in other States in India were keen in learning the principles and policies of the 'Dravidian Model' in Tamil Nadu to implement in respective States, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday.

During his speech at the Third International Humanism Conference on Social Justice, which he attended virtually, Mr. Stalin said the 'Dravidian Model' was designed only to further enhance the achievements made by Tamil Nadu during the past 50 years.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed huge development due to the reservation rights, two-language policy, development of Tamil language, infrastructure, focus on agriculture, creation of social upliftment, struggle for State's rights during the past 50 years, he said.

His DMK party was based on the ideals of social justice, equality, self-respect, linguistic affinity, communal rights and State autonomy, the Chief Minister mentioned. "Our development should also be based on these ideals. Industrial growth, social change, improvement in education should grow hand in hand," he added.

Development should include both economic and social aspects, the CM contended and further said economic scenario, education, society, thought process and actions should also grow together. "That is the developed envisioned by Thanthai Periyar [late social reformer E.V. Ramasamy], Perarignar Anna and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar [former CM M. Karunanidhi]," Mr. Stalin stated.

During his speech, Mr. Stalin also pointed out how the thoughts of Dravidar Kazhagam founder 'Periyar' E.V. Ramasamy during his lifetime eventually turned out to be true in the modern world. He also lauded the political leadership in Canada for observing the Tamil Heritage Month in January every year.