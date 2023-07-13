ADVERTISEMENT

Orthopaedic surgeon from Chennai gets Sir J.C. Bose Lifetime Achievement Award

July 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Science Monitor has instituted the award in memory of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose

The Hindu Bureau

S. Rajasekaran, chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, was presented with the Sir J.C. Bose Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to research in spinal diseases at a function held in the city on Thursday. The honour was because Stanford University had ranked him among the top 1% of scientists in the world, and he has the highest number of research papers in orthopaedic surgery published in high-ranking peer reviewed journals. The Indian Science Monitor has instituted the award in memory of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US