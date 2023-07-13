HamberMenu
Orthopaedic surgeon from Chennai gets Sir J.C. Bose Lifetime Achievement Award

The Indian Science Monitor has instituted the award in memory of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose

July 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Rajasekaran, chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, was presented with the Sir J.C. Bose Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to research in spinal diseases at a function held in the city on Thursday. The honour was because Stanford University had ranked him among the top 1% of scientists in the world, and he has the highest number of research papers in orthopaedic surgery published in high-ranking peer reviewed journals. The Indian Science Monitor has instituted the award in memory of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose.

