Orphaned in the U.S., three-year-old T.N.-origin child to arrive in Chennai today

March 31, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A three-year-old child, whose parents from Tamil Nadu were found dead in Mississippi in the U.S. in May 2022, is set to arrive in Chennai on April 1. The Indian aunt of the child has secured his custody after a legal battle.

On his arrival with his kin in Chennai, the child (a citizen of the U.S. by birth) is likely to go to the native place of one of his parents, who hail from Madurai and Tiruchi districts. The child is an OCI cardholder.

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, the Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board, the Union Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian diaspora, representatives of various Tamil associations and authorities in the U.S. have been coordinating with the child’s kin in this regard.

“We would check on the child through the district-level authorities concerned at regular intervals, and the U.S. authorities would be informed in this regard,” Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy told The Hindu.

Following his parents’ death, the Child Protective Services (CPS) in Mississippi took custody of the child in 2022. A neighbour then obtained a power of attorney to take care of him temporarily.

Meanwhile, another family, which was not related to the child by blood, had also obtained a temporary placement of the child for foster care. His Indian aunt arrived in the U.S. to seek custody of her nephew.

After the issue went to a local court, a report from the Child Welfare Committee from Tamil Nadu was produced to support the case of his aunt, who had secured visitation rights, while the temporary custody of the child remained with another family.

During his visit to the U.S., Mr. Sivasenapathy held discussions with the Indian diaspora on how to help the Indian aunt. She eventually secured the child’s custody.

