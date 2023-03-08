Orphaned elephant calves in Dharmapuri have each other’s backs

March 08, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated March 09, 2023 05:15 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The two calves, which were orphaned with the electrocution of three elephants in Dharmapuri, have each other’s backs and the older one is aggressively guarding his younger sibling, as they mill around a stream near Marandahalli in Palacode here, forest officials said.

The calves survived while three adult elephants that included two female elephants and one makhna died of electrocution by an illegal electric fence around a farm in a village here late Monday night.

The calves have retreated into the forest, milling around bushes and are being closely monitored by forest team and two drones tracking their movements. Occassionaly they come out to drink water from the stream.

A team that arrived from Theppakadu elephant camp here along with two mahouts is laying out food, melons and jackfruits along the stream that the calves frequent to drink water.

“We tried to capture the younger calf to feed the animal, but the sub-adult calf is very aggressive protecting the young one. We also wanted to check the young one’s health and vitals. However, they look healthy and are being constantly monitored,” District Forest Officer K.V.A .Naidu said.

On Wednesday, the Forest department identified a herd of eight elephants, including two calves sighted in Golupatti forest near a solar water borewell. “The plan is to try and unite them with that herd. They being wild calves, we want to try to keep them in the wild. But, in a majority of cases, the herd usually rejects those not belonging to the herd.”

The teeming spectators on Tuesday reportedly aggravated the stress of the two calves. However, with the animals retreating into the forest, the forest team is closely guarding and monitoring their movements along with occasional use of two drones.