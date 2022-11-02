Ornithological Conservation Centre soon, near Kaliveli bird sanctuary

The centre, for which officials are working on a project report, is to come up at the Agaram Reserve Forest in the Tindivanam Forest Division, and will have a visitor’s area, a bird interpretation centre, bird models, and an avian treatment centre too, officials said

According to a 2004 assessment of the Indian Bird Conservation Network and BirdLife International, Kaliveli supports more than 20,000 birds every year | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The centre, for which officials are working on a project report, is to come up at the Agaram Reserve Forest in the Tindivanam Forest Division, and will have a visitor’s area, a bird interpretation centre, bird models, and an avian treatment centre too, officials said

The Villupuram Forest Division is working on a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to establish a state-of-the-art Ornithological Conservation Centre at the Agaram Reserve Forest near the Kaliveli bird sanctuary, falling under the Tindivanam Forest Division.

Official sources said the government had sanctioned a sum of ₹1 crore under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme for the establishment of the centre.

An initial project proposal was submitted to the Forest Department following which the Division was directed to work on a full-fledged project, including more components. A Request for Proposal was called, and the Division is now working on a bigger project.

According to District Forest Officer Sumesh Soman, “Two eminent consultants have been selected for preparation of the DPR. The proposed Ornithological Conservation Centre will come up in Agaram Reserve Forest located close to the Kaliveli bird sanctuary near Marakkanam. The proposed Centre will include a visitor’s area and an administrative area.”

“The visitors’ area will include an augmented reality projected tunnel-shaped entry wall and a Birds Interpretation Centre infused with AR technology. The facility will also be equipped with bird models based on their habitat and environment in the Kaliveli bird sanctuary.”

Major wetland

Located close to Marakkanam on East Coast Road, the Kaliveli lake, spread over an expanse of 670 sq.km of catchment area, is said to be one of the major wetlands on the Coromandel Coast after the Pulicat lake.

The lake is connected to the Bay of Bengal by the Uppukalli Creek and the Edayanthittu estuary and is visited for nesting by migratory birds on the Central Asian flyway. The southern part of the wetland has been reserved land since 2001.

According to a 2004 assessment of the Indian Bird Conservation Network and BirdLife International, Kaliveli supports more than 20,000 birds every year. The lake has a feeding ground for long-distance migrants from the cold subarctic regions of Central Asia and Siberia including Black-tailed Godwits, Eurasian Curlew, White Stork, Ruff and Dunlin.

Mr. Soman said the centre will help in creating awareness on migratory birds, their evolution, and the importance of conservation. The facility will also include physical models or projections of birds’ beaks, feet, and nests of different kinds of birds and migratory fly pathways of different species of birds including a digital depiction of their country of origin and stoppage of flying routes.

Nature trails for enthusiasts

The Forest Division has also drawn up plans for the establishment of a library complex within the centre with reference books and pamphlets on migratory bird species to help students and the public develop a better understanding of nature.

Nature trails have also been planned for school children and nature enthusiasts on unique themes like mudflats, mangrove areas, wetlands, tropical dry evergreen forest areas and invasive species.

The facility will also include an avian treatment centre with an observation area. The plan is to treat birds based on their nature of injury and risks involved and facilitate their safe release into habitats.