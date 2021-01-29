‘Ornamental fish breeding for GoM can provide livelihood’

CHENNAI

29 January 2021 03:34 IST

Training helps coastal communities in Maharashtra during COVID-19 pandemic: scientists

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, some coastal communities in Maharashtra have managed to make a livelihood by rearing wild ornamental fish. Scientists involved in the effort say a similar measure could help coastal communities from Thoothukudi to Rameswaram.

At Thane and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, scientists from the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (NBFGR-ICAR) taught clusters of 8-10 persons to rear clown fish. Already the NBFGR-ICAR had been involved in such training in the Lakshadweep islands.

In Maharashtra, the local community was trained under Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana to earn a livelihood. Kuldeep Lal, Director, ICAR, NBFGR, Lucknow, who is overseeing the project, said the focus was on indigenous species with ornamental value.

The communities were provided the expertise and facility to rear high-value species in their backyard. “We recycle seawater. In Thane creek, we made a master collection of clown fish species. India has 16 species, of which we are rearing 10. Among the, two more commercially important species were developed for seed production. Even during COVID-19 in the first trial, Each fish was sold for ₹280 in Thane,” he adds.

Such facilities can be replicated in the Gulf of Mannar (GoM) region, he said. “The GoM has native clown fish variety and there are people in areas such as Pichavaram where mangrove dwellers can have additional income. The State government can develop a programme to train clusters of 8-10 people to rear the fish. It will be a source of income to the local communities, especially when there is no catch for days,” he said.

The programme could be developed as a self-help group model where women can rear in the backyard and earn additional income, he said.

T.T. Ajith Kumar, Principal Scientist at the NBFGR, said in such master facilities the communities would be provided hands-on training “so that they do not go to sea to collect wild species”.

“The Forest department is trying to stop illegal collection but in places like Palk Bay region it continues unabated. The State should come forward to set up a marine ornamental village. We have standardised the low-cost technology to breed marine ornamental fish. We breed and rear the fish for a month and later supply the month-old reared babies. They will rear them for two more months after which it is sold the market,” he explained. The community has to invest just an hour in the morning and evening.