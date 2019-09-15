Orientation programme for water lorry drivers

In the wake of Subasri’s death, the State Transport Department along with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will be holding an orientation programme for water tanker lorry drivers.

“We have been planning orientation programme for the lorry drivers for the past few months. The drivers will have to undergo the one-day training on a shift basis. They will be taught defensive driving, especially while going through congested areas. We hope this training will bring in a change,” said a senior transport official.

Metrowater has hired about 800 lorries to operate trips for street supply and for those willing to pay.

Officials said it was decided to hold such programmes to prevent accidents and ensure safe driving skills.

“We have jointly taken steps through a recent meeting with Transport department. There are plans to train about 800 drivers in such skills. We would soon inform the drivers and may also extend to other vehicle drivers,” said an official.

S. Murugan, State secretary, Tamil Nadu Private Water Tanker Operators Association, said there were 4,500 private water lorries plying in the city daily.

“This is apart from the 800-900 running for CMWSSB. We are also planning training programmes for the drivers,” he said.

Mr. Murugan added that all the lorries have speed governors.

“They ply at 40 to 50 kmph. However, since they make noise, it appears they are driving rashly. But this accident is also an eye-opener for us,” he said.