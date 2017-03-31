Organs of accident victim donated

The family of a 19-year-old man, who was declared brain dead following injuries sustained in a road accident, came forward to donate his vital organs at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore. His heart, on being harvested, was taken to Chennai by road during the early hours of Thursday.

Ajith Kumar, a resident of Eraiyankaadu, Virinjipuram, was travelling on a two-wheeler along with two of his friends. The bike skidded and fell on the service lane of the National Highway-48 at Poigai. Ajith Kumar, who was travelling in the pillion, fell from the vehicle and sustained injuries in the accident that occurred on March 26.

He was admitted to CMC on March 27. However, he was declared brain dead on March 29. Following this, the family consented to donate his vital organs. His heart, liver and kidneys were harvested. While his heart was given to Frontier Lifeline Hospital in Chennai, his liver and a kidney were allocated to CMC. Another kidney was allocated to Global Hospitals, Chennai.

The heart was taken to Chennai by road at 2.30 a.m. on Thursday. Ajith Kumar was working in a flower market. His father Arumugam was a daily wage labourer, hospital authorities said.