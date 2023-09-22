Organisers of A.R. Rahman’s Marakkuma Nenjam concert booked

September 22, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram City Police has booked a case against ACTC Events for selling tickets to A.R. Rahman’s September 10 concert Marakuma Nenjam beyond the stipulated level, causing traffic and hardships to the public and inadequate facilities to the fans at the venue.

Confusion and chaos witnessed following mismanagement of crowd at A.R .Rahman’s concert which was held at Adityaram Palace grounds on East Coast Road (ECR). Fans who had valid tickets had to return disappointed as huge crowd turned out in the venue following oversale of tickets. Members of the public, and the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin were caught in major traffic jam on the roads leading to the venue.

Following many complaints, Director General of Police/ Head of Police force Shankar Jiwal instructed Tambaram Police Commissioner A.Amalraj to inquire into the circumstances that led to the overcrowding of people causing heavy traffic jam in the area. Besides investigating how such a large number of people turned up at the venue, the police was also asked to check the arrangements made for the visitors such as healthcare facilities, parking space. Following the orders of DGP, Tambaram Police Commissioner A.Amalraj on the next days visited the spot and held on the spot enquiry.

Deepa Sathyan, who is an Indian Police Service(IPS) officer was transferred from the post of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Pallikaranai in Tambaram City Police Commissionerate for the fiasco.

‘Organisers oversold tickets’

Now, following the enquiry, Kanathur Police in Tambaram City Police Jurisdiction has booked the case against ACTC Events director Hemanth Kumar and three others under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Amalraj told The Hindu, “Our inquiry revealed that the organisers oversold the tickets. Moreover, many had fake tickets on their hands -which may be one of the reasons for overcrowding. The organisers violated the conditions imposed in the licence granted to them for the conduct of the event.”

Police sources said the organisers initially had told the police that around 20,000 people would gather at the venue but they had sold tickets above 40,000. Many fans had came with fake tickets to the venue. They had also failed to provide adequate medical, toilet and parking facilities.

