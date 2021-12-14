Organisational election in AIADMK starts

CHENNAI

14 December 2021 01:21 IST

The first phase of the organisational poll in 35 district units of the AIADMK commenced on Monday with the distribution of nomination papers.

The first phase would be completed on Tuesday and, if required, contests would be held. This would cover office-bearers at the levels of branch and ward for town panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations. Approximately 60,000 posts would be covered in this phase, and about 80,000 in the second phase for 40 districts, slated for December 22 and 23, according to R.M. Babu Murugavel, former MLA and spokesperson of the party.

Subsequently, the elections to posts such as secretaries at the levels of panchayat union and district will be held, said D. Jayakumar, organisation secretary.

