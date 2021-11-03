Organ transplantation centre opened at Naruvi Hospitals

A Organ Transplantation Centre (OTC) was opened at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Naruvi Hospitals chairman G.V. Sampath said that the OTC has been set up in technical collaboration with Henry Ford Health System, USA. The OTC, which is well equipped with latest diagnostic tools, skilled surgeons and specialists, can handle complex surgeries and transplantation of vital organs such as the heart, liver, lungs and kidneys. The State government has given its approval for the centre.

Started in February this year, Dr. Sampath said the 500-bed hospital had treated more than 30,000 patients, including around 6,000 COVID-19 patients. Naruvi Hospitals Vice-Chairperson Anitha Sampath, Executive Director Paul Henry, Chief of Medical Services Aravindan Nair, Chief Operating Officer Mani Maran and Hospital's General Manager Nithin Sampath were also present on the occasion, the release added.