Organ donation pledge taken at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore

August 03, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
An awareness pledge for organ donation was taken by staff at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Thursday to mark the Indian Organ Donation Day, which is observed on August 3. G.V. Sampath, chairman of the hospitals, is also seen.

An awareness pledge for organ donation was taken by staff at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Thursday to mark the Indian Organ Donation Day, which is observed on August 3. G.V. Sampath, chairman of the hospitals, is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An awareness pledge for organ donation was taken by staff at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Thursday to mark Indian Organ Donation Day, which is observed on August 3.

According to a press release, G.V. Sampath, chairman of the hospitals, led the awareness pledge on the hospital premises. Doctors, nurses, and other employees of the hospital have taken the organ donation awareness pledge. The month of July was declared and observed as National Organ Donation Month by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) in view of the 75th year of the country’s independence.

On the occasion, Anitha Sampath, Vice Chairperson of the hospital; Paul Henry, executive director; and Jacob Jose, medical superintendent, participated, the release said.

