Tamil Nadu

Ordinances promulgated to provide more time to traders for statutory compliances

The ordinances were promulgated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

Tamil Nadu Gvoernor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated two ordinances, aimed at extending the time limit for traders for various statutory compliances in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One ordinance, the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, has been issued to carry out an amendment to the GST Act, 2017, while the other, the Tamil Nadu Taxation Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, covers a host of laws -- Value Added Tax Act, 2006; Betting Tax Act, 1935; Entertainments Tax Act, 1939 and the Tax on Luxuries Act, 1981.

The ordinances, which came into effect on Friday, provided more time to file statements of outward supplies; file refund claims and appeals; submit replies and applications, and furnish reports or returns or statements or documents, wherever necessary.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 3:32:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ordinances-promulgated-to-provide-more-time-to-traders-for-statutory-compliances/article31657669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY