Ordinances promulgated for establishing four Corporations

Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karur and Sivakasi get upgrade

Governor R.N. Ravi has promulgated ordinances to establish Municipal Corporations in Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karur and Sivakasi.

According to the ordinances, the percentage of the urban population in Tamil Nadu stood at 53%. It was 48.45% as per the 2011 Census.

It had, therefore, become essential to merge areas having urban characteristics, adjoining Corporations and Municipalities, with their respective urban local bodies, and create necessary infrastructure in such areas, the ordinances said, referring to the announcements made by the Minister for Municipal Administration on the floor of the Assembly.

The municipal authorities charged with carrying out the provisions of the ordinances will be a Mayor, a council, a standing committee, a wards committee and a Commissioner.

Subject to the provisions of the sub-sections in the ordinances, the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920, shall, with effect on and from the date of the commencement of the ordinances, cease to apply to the local area comprised within these cities.

However, they will not affect any penalty, forfeiture or punishment incurred in respect of any offence committed against the District Municipalities Act.

Special officer

The government will appoint a special officer for these Municipal Corporations to exercise powers, perform duties and discharge the functions of the council, the standing committee, the Commissioner and the wards committee, until the elected councillors come into office or until a standing committee is appointed by the Corporation or until a Commissioner is appointed by the government.