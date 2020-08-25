Ordinance soon for 7.5% horizontal reservation in MBBS/BDS seats, says CM

CHENNAI

25 August 2020 00:41 IST

‘Aim is to help students from rural areas’

The AIADMK government, which through a Cabinet decision approved a 7.5% horizontal reservation in the State government’s quota of MBBS/BDS seats, was taking efforts to promulgate an Ordinance in this regard to benefit students, who studied between Classes 6 and 12 in government higher secondary schools, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 15th e-convocation of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Mr. Palaniswami said that the policy of the AIADMK government was to open a medical college in districts that did not have one. In the past eight years, a total of 1,350 additional medical seats have been added to the medical colleges in the State, he pointed out.

The ruling party aimed at benefiting rural students and those from economically backward sections, the Chief Minister said, and hence it was for opening more medical colleges.

As of now, there were 3,250 medical seats in the States and from 2021-22, admissions would commence for the additional 1,650 seats, Mr. Palaniswami said. The CM also listed out the various schemes being implemented by the AIADMK government during the past few years.

Due to the efforts taken by the AIADMK government, Tamil Nadu remained the healthcare capital of the country, he said.