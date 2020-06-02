Ordinance allows farmers to freely market agricultural produce

CHENNAI

02 June 2020

The farmers can choose to market their produce either in regulated markets or in recognised private markets or recognised warehouses or in cold storage facilities or direct marketing to recognised traders

The Tamil Nadu Governor has promulgated an ordinance suitably amending The Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987 to allow farmers to market their produce in any recognised private market within the State without auctioning them in nearby regulated markets.

According to an official release, the farmers could choose to market their produce either in the regulated markets or in recognised private markets or recognised warehouses or in cold storage facilities or direct marketing to recognised traders. It also stated that any marketing charge should not be levied on the farmers.

Though the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987 provided for regulation of buying and selling of agricultural produce and proper administration of markets, it was felt that “it is now necessary to provide for geographically restriction-free trade.”

An extraordinary government gazette notification said the ordinance was aimed at “giving freedom to agriculturists to sell their produce across time and space, to enhance transparency in trade options and to promote the emergence of multiple channels to competitive marketing.” The decision was also aimed at encouraging investments in the development of markets and marketing infrastructure across the State.

The ordinance has allowed the marketing of agricultural produce in private market yards and sub-yards, such yards to come under authorities, who would grant them necessary licences.

A senior officer explained: “The ordinance would give farmers the freedom to decide where they want to market their produce. Earlier, they had to market them in regulated markets where their produce would be auctioned. Now, they can get a better price for their produce.” The officer said the ordinance was part of the series of reforms being implemented in this sector.

The notification of the ordinance, issued on May 29, also extended the term of Special Officers appointed to manage the affairs of the market committees, which was to expire on that day, by six months or till the reconstitution of the market committees, whichever was earlier.