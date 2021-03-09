Orders reserved on plea to expedite Sattankulam case trial

MADURAI

09 March 2021 20:45 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on the plea that sought a speedy trial in the case of custodial deaths of traders P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks at Sattankulam.

Justice K. Murali Shankar reserved orders in the case after hearing the petition filed by the family members of the deceased traders. In her petition, J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, apprehended that since the accused in the case were police personnel they could topple a fair trial.

Pointing to one particular incident in the trial court, Ms. Selvarani said she noticed the key accused in the case, suspended Inspector of Police Sridhar, threatening someone over a mobile phone in the court hall.

She apprehended that the accused would use their money, power and muscle to topple a fair trial and threaten witnesses. Therefore, the trial pending before the Additional District and Sessions Judge I, Madurai, must be expedited and concluded within a stipulated period in the interest of justice, she said.