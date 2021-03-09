Orders reserved on plea to expedite Sattankulam case trial

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on the plea that sought a speedy trial in the case of custodial deaths of traders P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks at Sattankulam.
Justice K. Murali Shankar reserved orders in the case after hearing the petition filed by the family members of the deceased traders. In her petition, J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, apprehended that since the accused in the case were police personnel they could topple a fair trial.
Pointing to one particular incident in the trial court, Ms. Selvarani said she noticed the key accused in the case, suspended Inspector of Police Sridhar, threatening someone over a mobile phone in the court hall.
She apprehended that the accused would use their money, power and muscle to topple a fair trial and threaten witnesses. Therefore, the trial pending before the Additional District and Sessions Judge I, Madurai, must be expedited and concluded within a stipulated period in the interest of justice, she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath