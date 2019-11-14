Orders issued for creation of districts

In line with the announcement made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly and during his Independence Day speech, the State government has issued orders effecting the creation of four districts.

Tirupattur, Ranipet, Chengalpattu and Tenkasi are the new districts.

Vellore district has been trifurcated to form Tirupattur and Ranipet districts under the Tamil Nadu District Limits Act, 1865.

Two revenue divisions of Vellore and Gudiyatham, and six revenue taluks will constitute Vellore district.

Tirupattur district will have two revenue divisions and four revenue taluks.

Ranipet district will have two revenue divisions and four revenue taluks.

Tirunelveli has been bifurcated to form the new Tenkasi district.

Kancheepuram district will have two revenue divisions and Chengalpattu will have three revenue divisions and eight revenue taluks. The Chief Minister had said that the State government had decided to divide the district for administrative convenience.

Following the announcement, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration visited the districts.