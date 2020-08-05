Order appointing special counsel amended

Chennai

The State government has amended an order issued by it on July 29 for creation of a temporary post of Special Senior Counsel for Government to deal with “cases of special importance and complicated nature” with immediate effect. In the new Government Order issued on July 31, the Public (Law Officers) Department stated that the expression “to deal with cases of special importance and complicated nature” would be substituted with “to deal with cases allotted by the government.”

It was after the creation of the temporary post, the government appointed former Advocate General A.L. Somayaji to it on payment of a monthly retainer fee of ₹75,000 apart from a case fee and other remuneration facilities as applicable to the Advocate General.

