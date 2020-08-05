Tamil Nadu

Order appointing special counsel amended

The State government has amended an order issued by it on July 29 for creation of a temporary post of Special Senior Counsel for Government to deal with “cases of special importance and complicated nature” with immediate effect. In the new Government Order issued on July 31, the Public (Law Officers) Department stated that the expression “to deal with cases of special importance and complicated nature” would be substituted with “to deal with cases allotted by the government.”

It was after the creation of the temporary post, the government appointed former Advocate General A.L. Somayaji to it on payment of a monthly retainer fee of ₹75,000 apart from a case fee and other remuneration facilities as applicable to the Advocate General.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 1:01:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/order-appointing-special-counsel-amended/article32272324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY