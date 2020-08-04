Orathanadu MLA tests positive for COVID-19

THANJAVUR

04 August 2020 00:21 IST

DMK MLA from Orathanadu M. Ramachandran, 75, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Mr. Ramachandran, who was visiting his son R. Thirunthaiyan in Porur, Chennai, suffered from fever and breathing difficulties last week and was taken to a private hospital in Porur on Saturday where Dr. Thirunthaiyan works as a consultant.

Swabs and blood samples were taken from him on Saturday and the results returned positive for the infection on Sunday. He was admitted at the same hospital for treatment, sources said.

