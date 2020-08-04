Tamil Nadu

Orathanadu MLA tests positive for COVID-19

DMK MLA from Orathanadu M. Ramachandran, 75, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Mr. Ramachandran, who was visiting his son R. Thirunthaiyan in Porur, Chennai, suffered from fever and breathing difficulties last week and was taken to a private hospital in Porur on Saturday where Dr. Thirunthaiyan works as a consultant.

Swabs and blood samples were taken from him on Saturday and the results returned positive for the infection on Sunday. He was admitted at the same hospital for treatment, sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2020 12:22:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/orathanadu-mla-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32263548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY