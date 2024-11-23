Orange, yellow weather alerts issued in parts of Tamil Nadu from November 25 to 29

All eyes are on the weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal that could bring widespread rainfall, particularly over coastal Tamil Nadu, next week. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued orange and yellow weather alerts as parts of the State are likely to receive very heavy or heavy rain between November 25 and 29.

A bulletin from the RMC said a low-pressure area that had formed over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning would gather strength as a depression over the central parts of Bay of Bengal by November 25. The weather system is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts during the subsequent two days.

Intense rain, which may occur in delta and adjoining districts from November 25, is likely to spread out to parts of north coastal districts, including Chengalpattu and Villupuram, from November 27.

On November 25, places such as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai have chances of getting very heavy rain of up to 24.4 cm. Eight other districts, including Pudukottai and Cuddalore, have chances of heavy rainfall. Ramanathapuram, which was recently hit by a cloudburst, is also expected to get heavy rain on November 25 and 26.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts, which are experiencing winter-like weather, are also expected to receive heavy rain on November 27 and 28. Northern coastal and adjoining districts, including Tiruvallur and Vellore, have chances of heavy rain on November 29.

On Saturday, a few weather stations including Nagapattinam, Karaikal, and Thiruchendur received light showers till 5.30 p.m. Officials said a trough also ran from the low-pressure area to Comorin area.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said there were less chances for the weather system to develop into a cyclone. As of now, the weather system’s crossing point is unclear. The RMC has also advised fishermen not to plan for deep-sea fishing as the weather system is expected to concentrate into a depression. Squally weather is likely over the south Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Comorin area, and the Gulf of Mannar for three days from November 25.

The State‘s overall seasonal rainfall remains normal with 32.6 cm against the normal of 31.6 cm since October 1. Some districts, including Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, await the next wet spell to bridge the rain deficit.