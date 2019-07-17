Oragadam-Walajabad Road widening under way

Work to widen a stretch of the Oragadam-Walajabad Road into a six-lane facility is under way and will be completed on time. The ₹175.69 crore project that includes widening of 34 box culverts and five minor bridges, would facilitate smoother movement of heavy vehicles on the stretch.

Oragadam and Sriperumbudur have hundreds of industrial units, including car manufacturers, and the project being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC) aims at improving connectivity to these companies.

The project was envisaged to widen the 24-km long Singaperumalkoil to Sriperumbudur Road and 33.4 km long Vandalur-Walajabad Road.

Sources in the TNRIDC said in the phase V of the project, 15.4 km was being widened. “Already about 10 km has been completed. Of the 34 box culverts, 14 have been widened and 14 more are being worked on. Of the five minor bridges, three are currently being widened. A sharp curve that is accident-prone is also being realigned. The height of the road at points, which were flooded in 2015, is being increased,” an official said.

Work is yet to begin only at two points — 500 mts at Sriperumbudur and 1 km at Padappai. Both of which were developed areas and where land acquisition is at an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, the residents of Oragadam, who are happy with the project, also want a service lane beneath the Oragadam flyover.

Sridharan, a resident, said that though the flyover was completed years ago, this lane, yet to be laid, had been encroached upon by shops. Officials explained that the land acquisition for the lone service lane was delayed due to objections from owners. “It is settled now and work will soon begin,” the official added.