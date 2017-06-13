OPS will surely return to our fold: Dhinakaran

A day after former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam poured cold water on the merger plans of the AIADMK factions, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, deputy general secretary of the ruling AIADMK (Amma), expressed hope that Mr. Panneerselvam would review his stand.

Mr. Dhinakaran, who has been credited with identifying Mr. Panneerselvam and promoting him within the party, told The Hindu, “I am sure he will reverse his stand and come back soon. I have high regards for Annan (elder brother) OPS and he is my good friend too. I am sure he will come back soon. Ninety percent of the party and its functionaries are with us.”

Asked why he returned to the party affairs after stepping aside before going to New Delhi recently, Mr. Dhinakaran said some party leaders opined that his continuance in the party would not augur well for the merger. “But after I returned, I realised nothing has happened here. Things have only got worse…it is my responsibility now to make sure that the factions unite. I met party general secretary Sasikala in Bengaluru (central prison) on June 4 and said that I will actively work for the merger after sixty days. She agreed with my view,” he said.

Mr. Dhinakaran said many Ministers or MLAs who either met him or spoke over phone expressing their solidarity with him seemed scared of something. “I don’t know what they are scared of. They will all unite and meet me soon. I have no idea why Mr. Panneerselvam spoke against the possibility of a merger on Sunday night. But we will sort it out soon.”

‘Not vying for CM post’

Mr. Dhinakaran said he was not in the race for the post of the Chief Minister. His focus now was only to unite the party and give good governance.

“If I had aspired to become the Chief Minister, I would have achieved that when Chinnamma (Sasikala) made Edappadi K. Palaniswami the Chief Minister. Becoming Chief Minister is not my goal, that was a seat occupied by a lion (referring to Jayalalithaa); none of us (in the family) are competent to replace her. We can only worship her, not replace her in the party or government. We will only be a uniting force and not destroy anybody,” he said.

Mr. Dhinakaran expressed confidence that the AIADMK will soon be able to get back its ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. “I don’t need a Sukesh Chandrasekhar to get the symbol back. A majority of the party leaders want me to run the party and implement the vision of Amma. Some are against me for reasons best known to them. But I am not angry with them…they will return soon.”

Referring to the statement of M. Natarajan, husband of Sasikala, that the warring factions would unite soon, Mr. Dhinakaran said he was not aware of the basis on which the claim was made. On Ministers who had made statements against him, Mr. Dhinkaran said almost all those in power today were introduced to Amma either by him or his family.

Contending that there was no suspicion or foul play in Jayalalithaa’s death, he said the demise of a great leader should not be politicised. Access to Jayalalithaa was restricted by doctors considering her health condition and need for an infection-free atmosphere.

“Photographs were not released because Amma did not like it. Yes, Chinnamma gave me some photographs of Amma in the hospital…it was so painful to see her in that hospital gown and frail health condition. I got them during the run up to the R.K. Nagar bypoll. But we didn’t want to use those photographs in any way.”