September 24, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK’s expelled coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hold talks with Tamil Nadu Industrial Associations and resolve their demands over power tariff.

He said, in a statement, that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were going ahead with their planned protest on Monday, unhappy with the SOPs announced by the Chief Minister. He also urged for reduction in power tariff for MSMEs taking into account the current challenges.