OPS urges Stalin to implement monthly power billing system

He accuses the DMK of reneging on poll promises

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately implement a monthly electricity billing system, which was among the DMK's poll promises.

In a statement, he cited Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji’s statement that the monthly billing system would be implemented after strengthening infrastructure.

‘Implies many things’

Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that strengthening infrastructure would imply many things, like planning more power projects, ensuring adequate supply of coal, procuring renewable energy and installing smart meters, among others.

“The Electricity Minister has not given a definitive time frame for bringing in the infrastructure, and this casts doubt over the implementation of the poll promise of shifting to a monthly billing cycle,” he said. Mr. Panneerselvam alleged that the DMK Government was trying to escape from fulfilling promises ad that its betrayal was condemnable.