Tamil Nadu

OPS urges Stalin to implement monthly power billing system

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately implement a monthly electricity billing system, which was among the DMK's poll promises.

In a statement, he cited Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji’s statement that the monthly billing system would be implemented after strengthening infrastructure.

‘Implies many things’

Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that strengthening infrastructure would imply many things, like planning more power projects, ensuring adequate supply of coal, procuring renewable energy and installing smart meters, among others.

“The Electricity Minister has not given a definitive time frame for bringing in the infrastructure, and this casts doubt over the implementation of the poll promise of shifting to a monthly billing cycle,” he said. Mr. Panneerselvam alleged that the DMK Government was trying to escape from fulfilling promises ad that its betrayal was condemnable.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2021 1:06:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ops-urges-stalin-to-implement-monthly-power-billing-system/article37993175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY