Tamil NaduCHENNAI 24 May 2021 23:12 IST
OPS urges CM to punish those hampering relief work
Updated: 24 May 2021 23:12 IST
AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to ensure that action is taken against those found indulging in activity that hampered the progress of work against the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement, he referred to a report in sections of the press about members of the DMK involved in a duel with officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation in Adyar about the employment of field workers and said such incidents would bring disrepute to the Chief Minister.
