ADVERTISEMENT

OPS urges Centre, T.N. govt to revise eligibility criterion for NEET-PG

January 08, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

If the cut-off date for completion of internship (towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023) was not extended, final-year students now would be forced to waste a year, the former CM contended.

The Hindu Bureau

MBBS students in Tamil Nadu generally complete their courses only by April or June every year. Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has urged the State government to take up with the Centre about the eligibility criteria laid down by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

“It is well-known that students in private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu complete their training by April and those in government medical colleges complete by June. If those in the final year medical programmes are to apply for post-graduate programmes, the cut-off date for completion of internship [towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023] should be extended from March 31 to June 30, 2023,” he said.

If the cut-off date for completion of internship (towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023) was not extended, final-year students now would be forced to waste a year, the former CM contended and said that this condition laid down by the NBEMS was not acceptable. He further said students hoped that the dates would be revised so as to facilitate the final-year students were made eligible to appear for NEET-PG this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US