OPS urges Centre, T.N. govt to revise eligibility criterion for NEET-PG

January 08, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

MBBS students in Tamil Nadu generally complete their courses only by April or June every year. Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has urged the State government to take up with the Centre about the eligibility criteria laid down by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

“It is well-known that students in private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu complete their training by April and those in government medical colleges complete by June. If those in the final year medical programmes are to apply for post-graduate programmes, the cut-off date for completion of internship [towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023] should be extended from March 31 to June 30, 2023,” he said.

If the cut-off date for completion of internship (towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2023) was not extended, final-year students now would be forced to waste a year, the former CM contended and said that this condition laid down by the NBEMS was not acceptable. He further said students hoped that the dates would be revised so as to facilitate the final-year students were made eligible to appear for NEET-PG this year.