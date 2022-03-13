OPS thanks Modi for evacuating Indians

March 13, 2022 16:09 IST

‘PM’s rapport with foreign countries behind the success of Operation Ganga’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuating all Indian students, besides some citizens of Pakistan and Bangladesh, from the war-hit Ukraine, making Operation Ganga a grand success.

“The safe evacuation of Indian students who were caught in the conflict zone Sumy through a humanitarian corridor with the cooperation of both Russia and Ukraine was truly remarkable. This shows the height of diplomacy and rapport of the Hon. Prime Minister with the foreign countries,” he said in a letter to Mr Modi.

On behalf of his party and Tamil Nadu people, Mr. Panneerselvam thanked the Indian government for its “prompt and effective action” that facilitated the evacuation of all Indians from Ukraine.