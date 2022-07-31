OPS supporters greet Dhinakaran; no impact on AIADMK, says Udhayakumar

It is only a courtesy meeting, says former MLA Selvaraj

It is only a courtesy meeting, says former MLA Selvaraj

A group of supporters of deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam led by the party’s former Theni functionary Syed Khan gave a warm welcome to AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday. This triggered a speculation about the possibility of the two political groups working together in future.

Months ago, Mr. Syed, incidentally, had got a resolution passed in support of reinstating AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala into the party. The resolution was passed in the presence of Mr. Panneerselvam at his farm house.

When Mr. Dhinakaran proceeded to Theni for a party meeting, Mr. Syed and his supporters welcomed him near Andipatti and presented him a shawl.

However, former legislator Kovai Selvaraj, a supporter of Mr. Panneerselvam, claimed that Mr. Syed had “not welcomed” Mr. Dhinakaran but only extended basic courtesy. “Mr. Khan was on his way to Madurai airport to welcome Mr. Panneerselvam, who was to arrive from Chennai. When they crossed paths on the road, they only exchanged pleasantries because of their old friendship. Mr. Dhinakaran too had clarified this,” he said.

No impact

When asked for a comment, newly elected AIADMK Legislature Party deputy leader and former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar felt even if the two groups came together, it “would 100% not have any effect on the AIADMK”. He did not believe it would erode the support of the Mukkulathor community, to which Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Dhinakaran belonged. He cited the cases of former AIADMK leaders S.D. Somasundaram and Su. Thirunavukkarasar, both from the same community, who had unsuccessfully rebelled against the party. “Anyone, seeking to flex personal influence against the party’s influence would meet the same fate. We have seen it in the past,” Mr. Udhayakumar contended.

“As you can see, our senior leader Dindigul C. Sreenivasan has been appointed party treasurer and I have been made the deputy floor leader,” he said, to argue that the AIADMK had not sidelined leaders belonging to the Mukkulathor community.

He said the influence of the DMK in Tamil Nadu politics must not be underestimated. “We need a strong party with undisputed leadership to challenge the DMK and expose its lies to people. Dual leadership will certainly not help our party achieve its goal,” he added.

As for Mr. Panneerselvam’s influence on the community, he said, “During Amma’s [late leader Jayalalithaa] time, he liaisoned between her and them. So, it is natural they have sympathy for them. But there is a difference between someone with popularity and someone who receives sympathy.”

No decision

Former legislator J.C.D. Prabhakar, a strong supporter of Mr. Panneerselvam, insisted no decision had been taken on any understanding with Ms. Sasikala or Mr. Dhinakaran. “Even when such demand (to reinstate them in AIADMK) was there earlier, Mr. Panneerselvam had said such a proposal would be forwarded to party functionaries for their decision and he would accept their decision,” Mr. Prabhakar said.

However, he felt the political situation that prevailed when Mr. Panneerselvam rebelled against Ms. Sasikala in 2017 was different now.