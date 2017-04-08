OPS’ son, brother seek bail

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s son O.P. Ravindranath Kumar (36) and brother O. Raja (62) have approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with a clash between members of the two factions of the AIADMK in R.K. Nagar on April 6.
The R.K. Nagar police had registered an FIR against them on the basis of a complaint from Saravanan, which alleged that the duo had attacked him, issued threats to him and engaged in rioting.
A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the basis of this complaint.
