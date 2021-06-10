Exempt T.N. from all CETs, OPS urges PM

CHENNAI

10 June 2021 23:41 IST

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, in a letter on Thursday, renewed his call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt Tamil Nadu from all common entrance tests (CET), including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), for admission to professional courses.

In a letter, Mr. Panneerselvam said Tamil Nadu, being one of the top five States in the Performance Grading Index prepared by the Department of School Education and Literacy, should be allowed to admit students based on their performance in higher secondary course.

The AIADMK leader, in another statement, deplored the reported move of the government to shift the multi-superspecialty hospital from the Government Estate, Omandurar, and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to drop any such move.

