Tamil Nadu

Exempt T.N. from all CETs, OPS urges PM

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, in a letter on Thursday, renewed his call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt Tamil Nadu from all common entrance tests (CET), including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), for admission to professional courses.

In a letter, Mr. Panneerselvam said Tamil Nadu, being one of the top five States in the Performance Grading Index prepared by the Department of School Education and Literacy, should be allowed to admit students based on their performance in higher secondary course.

The AIADMK leader, in another statement, deplored the reported move of the government to shift the multi-superspecialty hospital from the Government Estate, Omandurar, and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to drop any such move.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
College admission
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 11:42:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ops-seems-exemption-from-all-entrance-tests-for-tamil-nadu/article34784815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY