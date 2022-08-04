OPS seeks transfer of his suit from one judge to another

A representation was made on behalf of expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday urging Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari to shift a civil suit filed by him, against the party’s July 11 general council meet, from Justice Krishnan Ramasamy to some other judge.

Making a mention before the Chief Justice, advocate N.G.R. Prasad said, Justice Ramasamy had passed interim orders at 9 a.m. on July 11 refusing to stay the general council meet scheduled to begin at 9.15 a.m. on that day and thereby curtailed the right of the plaintiff to file an appeal before the commencement of the meet. He also said, the judge had made certain adverse remarks.

However, now that the Supreme Court had directed the High Court to consider the matter afresh, Justice Ramasamy had listed the case for hearing on Thursday, the counsel pointed out and urged the Chief Justice to transfer it to some other judge. The CJ replied he would take a call on the issue on the administrative side after having a word with the judge concerned.