OPS ‘revokes’ expulsion of former functionaries

The rebel camp in the AIADMK, led by deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday announced that all those office- bearers who were expelled from the party (prior to the July 11 general council meeting) had been taken back into the party and they could make a fresh beginning in their original positions.

Also, the posts of assembly constituency secretary, assembly constituency joint secretary and village panchayat secretary had been revived and those who held the posts at the time of abolition in the last six years had been allowed to resume their positions, he said in a statement.

The move would cover nearly 13,000 persons, as the State had 12,525 village panchayats, according to J.C.D. Prabhakar, spokesperson of the camp. He added that a few days ago, his camp had presented a letter to the Reserve Bank of India to instruct banks not to accept Dindigul C. Sreenivasan as treasurer — the position held by Mr. Panneerselvam himself until his expulsion from the party at the last general council meeting — in the light of the pending proceedings before the Supreme Court, the High Court and the Election Commission of India.