OPS’ remark triggers talk of reconciliation with Sasikala

He spoke of forgiving those who repented their past actions

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s observation about “forgiving those who repent their past actions” triggered talks on reconciliation with former interm general secretary V K Sasikala. However, it sparked a quick response from the party’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, who said the remarks on “forgiving” would not be applicable to her.

Addressing an event organised by the AIADMK in Chennai on Monday to mark the Christmas festival, Mr. Panneerselvam, who narrated an anecdote from the life of Jesus Christ, said that “it behoves a good leadership to forgive those who are repentant of their mistakes”.

Former Chief Minister and the party co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was among those present at the function.

The two leaders gave away gifts to inmates of the home for elders, ‘Little Sisters of the Poor’, in Chetpet.

‘Not relevant’

Later, when presspersons asked Mr. Jayakumar whether the AIADMK coordinator’s words were applicable to Ms. Sasikala, he replied in the negative and clarified that Mr. Panneerselvam’s observations were relevant to the common man and not to her.

Terming Ms. Sasikala as an “unwanted force” and the one who had “failed” in her bid to capture the party, Mr. Jayakumar said all office bearers and members were of the view that there was no relationship between her and the party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a letter, sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in securing the release of 55 fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu. In a statement, he urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to follow up the matter with the External Affairs Ministry.

Meanwhile, Ms.Sasikala criticised the Greater Chennai Corporation for the reported instance of demolishing over 50 houses in Kolathur “without notice” for constructing a bridge and a flyover. In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, referring to the Chief Minsiter’s speech at a meeting organised by an association of employees of the government, wondered whether Mr. Stalin could get away from his responsibility of fulfilling his election promises by blaming the Centre.