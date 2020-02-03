OPS reiterates demand on funds for welfare schemes

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who welcomed the Union Budget, has reiterated the State government's request to allocate funds for various welfare schemes.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam (also handling Finance portfolio) said that the Union Budget would protect the interests and address the requirements of all sections of society and hence he congratulated the Union Finance Minister.

Listing various features of the Budget such as efforts to boost spending power of the people, tax exemption to new investments, among others, Mr. Panneerselvam said these efforts would help country's economy.

The Deputy Chief Minister referred to the 15th Finance Commission recommendations which allowed more funds to Tamil Nadu from 4.023% to 4.189%. He pointed out that share of Central taxes to Tamil Nadu would be up by 1.8%. "Besides, the 15th Finance Commission has recommended a special grant to bridge the revenue deficit to Tamil Nadu. We hope Tamil Nadu will get about ₹1,600 crore,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Following various efforts made by the Union government for the benefit of farmers in the country, Mr. Panneerselvam, also the convenor of ruling AIADMK, an ally of the BJP, said not just farmers but the entire society was thanking the government.

The AIADMK convenor lauded Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for having quoted from celebrated Tamil works of Tirukkural and Athichoodi in her Budget speech in Parliament.

Mr. Panneerselvam urged the Centre to conduct the exams conducted by the National Recruitment Agency in Tamil and other regional language to benefit students from respective States.