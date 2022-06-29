OPS reaches out to EPS on getting poll forms signed

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday reached out to the party co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, to get forms ‘A’ and ‘B’ submitted to the State Election Commission (SEC) for letting the party’s authorised candidates contest the July 9 by-elections.

Thirty-four wards of urban and rural local bodies would be having by-polls on party lines.

On Mr. Panneerselvam’s initiative, Manoj Pandian, Alangulam legislator and the party’s steering committee member, said that as there was time till 3 p.m. on Thursday to submit the forms, Mr. Panneerselvam sent a letter to Mr. Palaniswami around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, seeking his cooperation for signing the forms. The party head office could make arrangements for getting the signatures of the two leaders, Mr. Pandian said, adding that he had ascertained the position directly from the SEC. “The idea is to ensure that none of the AIADMK members who are in the electoral fray is denied the party’s symbol of two leaves. In most of the wards, the party cadre have submitted their nominations,” Mr Pandian pointed out.