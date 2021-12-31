OPS questions DMK

CHENNAI

31 December 2021 01:16 IST

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday criticised the DMK government for backtracking on its election promise to waive jewellery loans.

In a statement, he recalled that the DMK president, M.K. Stalin, had read out the assurance in the election manifesto and further pointed out that he had not specified any conditions then. Recalling the electoral campaign of the DMK when the party promised to waive off the loans if it was elected to power, Mr. Panneerselvam asked: “But what is the status now? The government has announced that 75% of those who obtained loans would not be eligible for waiver.” It meant the waiver, which was to have been to the tune of ₹18,000 crore as per the election promise, has now come to ₹4,500 crore, the former Chief Minister claimed. “This announcement of the DMK government has made over 35 lakh people debtors.”

Advertising

Advertising