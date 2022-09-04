OPS opposes discontinuation of vocational courses in govt. schools

‘The decision will result in manpower shortage’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 04, 2022 23:21 IST

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the DMK government to withdraw its decision to discontinue vocational courses in government schools for Class 11.

In a statement, he cited media reports and said, “It seems the School Education Department has decided to discontinue the vocational courses even without the knowledge of the State government. It is clear that there is no coordination between the government and the Department.”

He contended that the decision would result in a manpower shortage even when there were jobs. “The decision is condemnable, and has to be reconsidered,” he said.

