OPS offers to contribute ₹50 lakh to aid Lanka; three others offer one-month salary

O. Panneerselvam

April 29, 2022 14:45 IST

Marimuthu, Mohamed Shanavas and Nainar Nagenthran offer to contribute their one-month salaries for the cause to help people of Sri Lanka

AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday announced he would contribute ₹50 lakh towards extending help for the people of Sri Lanka, who have been severely affected by an economic crisis there.

When leaders of political parties spoke welcoming the resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the State Legislative Assembly to send aid to Sri Lanka, Mr. Panneerselvam rose to say his family would like to contribute ₹50 lakh for helping people suffering in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Communist Party of India’s (CPI) K. Marimuthu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) J. Mohamed Shanavas and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Nainar Nagenthran offered to contribute their one-month salaries for the cause to help people of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Stalin, who spoke later, said the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal for sending aid to Sri Lanka was only the initial help and government was prepared to extend more help if it was necessary.

The government was also prepared to coordinate if people of Tamil Nadu, political parties, NGOs and commercial bodies came forward to extend their assistance to Sri Lanka, he said. Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Panneerselvam for this gesture and said: “He has announced this so that others would also contribute. I thank him for his gesture.”

Earlier, Mr. Nagenthran objected to remarks made by some legislators, who “condemned” the Union government for not having accorded permission to the Tamil Nadu government to send assistance to Sri Lanka, despite repeatedly requested by the Chief Minister.

