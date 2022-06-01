OPS objects to Karnataka Cabinet’s stand on Godavari-Cauvery link

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday took exception to the reported stand of the Karnataka Cabinet against the Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery-Vaiagai-Gundar link project.

In a statement, he referred to the decisions of the Karnataka Cabinet, endorsing the resolutions adopted by the State legislature regarding the Mekedatu project and the link project. Apart from seeking the Union government’s approval for the Mekedatu project, the Karnataka Cabinet supported the position of two Houses of legislature that the detailed project report for the link project, being pursued by Tamil Nadu, should not be cleared till a decision on the distribution of the rightful share of all the basin States was taken.

He contended that the Cabinet’s decision went against the Supreme Court’s judgment and the idea of inter-linking of rivers. He also reiterated concerns over the adverse impact of the Mekedatu project on the irrigation rights of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take necessary legal steps in this regard.